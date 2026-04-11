US Vice President Vance touches down in Pakistan to hold high-stakes peace talks with Iran

Vance, accompanied by several top American officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad hours after an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reached the Pakistani capital city.

The US Vice President was received at the airport by Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Nur Khan airbase.

Welcoming the US Vice President, Dar commended the US's commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.