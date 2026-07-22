US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports from Aug 2028

The move could affect India, which is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said beginning August 1, the US will continue to have a zero per cent tariff on all generic drugs brought into the country for two years, after which it will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter.

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for two years, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter," Trump said.