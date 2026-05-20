US test fires mobile rocket system near Mount Fuji in rapid 'shoot and scoot' drill

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a launcher mounted on the back of a military truck that can be rapidly brought out from concealment, fire its rockets, then move quickly to a new location to avoid counter-battery fire.

The so-called “shoot and scoot” tactics are becoming increasingly important with the proliferation of drones over the battlefield, which make static positions more vulnerable.

The system has been used by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and most recently US Central Command said it was employed in the opening attack on Iran where it launched a new precision-guided rocket that could reach targets hundreds of miles away.