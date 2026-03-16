US targets Iran's military positions near Chabahar Free Trade Zone: Report

The sounds of explosion were heard in the area behind the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Al Jazeera reported, citing Voice of America’s Persian language service.

The free trade zone is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

The reports come amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which erupted following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military officials. In response, Iran has targeted both US assets and civilian sites, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf.