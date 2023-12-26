US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq, after 3 troops injured in attack

WASHINGTON: The US military has carried out strikes on three sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq after an attack wounded American personnel, including one critically, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Austin added in a statement as quoted by The Times of Israel report.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Arbil Air Base earlier today," he said.

Austin added that Washington "will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the US, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities".