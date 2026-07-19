US strikes Iran's Revolutionary Guard over attack that killed troops in Jordan

Latest US strikes come after troops killed

The US military's Central Command in its statement also said it hit “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites.” It also said for the first time it specifically targeting the Guard, a key power base in Iran's theocracy that controls its ballistic missile arsenal.

Footage released by the US military appeared to show strikes carried out by fighter jets and by Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from sea. One target site appeared to be in a valley of a mountainous region. The Guard often has missile bases and other military equipment tucked into mountain ranges.

Iran has provided no overall information on its materiel losses in the American campaign, which now is in its eighth day as the nations vie over control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded passes in peacetime.

An Iranian attack on a base in Jordan killed two American service members, left one missing and four requiring hospitalization, the US military said.

Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.

Iranian authorities said Saturday that at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in the latest US strikes.