US strikes Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz, official says, leaving unclear what comes next

Iranian state media reported explosions being heard on the islands of Qeshm and Hengam in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and in the nearby mainland area of Bandar Abbas. Unlike earlier in the war, the strikes were not publicly announced.

President Donald Trump previously said the US wouldn't launch strikes on Iran before the midterms. The unpopular war and the resulting impact on US gasoline prices and other parts of the economy have been a vulnerability for his Republican Party as it tries to keep control of Congress.

A US official, who wasn't authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Monday that the strikes targeted Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against the US in the strait. The move came as Iran said it had a two-day plan to reopen the critical waterway, through which about a fifth of the world's oil supply flowed during peacetime, and resume nuclear talks with the United States.