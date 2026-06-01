US strikes Iranian radar, drone command sites over weekend after MQ-1 drowning: CENTCOM

According to the CENTCOM article, the strikes targeted radar and drone control facilities in Goruk, Iran, and on Qeshm Island. The military action was conducted on Saturday (local time) and Sunday (local time) in response to the reported shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

CENTCOM stated that US fighter aircraft responded "swiftly" to the incident, eliminating "Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones" that it said posed "clear threats" to vessels transiting regional waters.