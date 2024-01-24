US strikes 'Iranian-backed' militia targets in Iraq

WASHINGTON: US forces have conducted strikes against facilities used by an "Iranian-backed" militia group in Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

CENTCOM said in a post on X that the strikes were carried out at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday Iraq time, targeting three facilities used by the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq.

The strikes were in response to KH's recent attacks, including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20, CENTCOM was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

"These strikes targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack (unmanned aerial vehicle) capabilities," the command said.