US strikes city home to Iranian nuclear site while Tehran hits oil tanker off Dubai coast

The attacks were a testament to the intensity of the war more than a month after the US and Israel launched their first strikes. The conflict has left more than 3,000 dead and caused major disruptions to the world's supply of oil and natural gas. On Tuesday, the average price of gasoline in the US shot past USD 4 a gallon just another sign of the war's effects far beyond the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said countries upset by high fuel prices should “go get your own oil” as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. He expressed his frustration on social media toward allies who have been unwilling to help the US reopen the critical passageway. “Go get your own oil,” Trump wrote. He also said they should buy from the US because “we have plenty.”

Trump, who has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war, shared footage of the attack on Isfahan. The central city is home to one of three nuclear enrichment sites attacked by the US in a 12-day war in June, and analysts believe much of Iran's highly enriched uranium is likely stored there.