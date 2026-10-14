US State Secretary Rubio to travel to Uzbekistan, India from Oct 17-22; visit to Jamnagar on cards

Rubio will first visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and will then travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India from October 17-22, it said.

This will be Rubio’s second visit to India since May, when he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

“He will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation,” the State Department said.

Rubio will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation, it said.

Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar is crucial as it is home to Reliance’s refinery, the world’s largest single-site facility with a capacity to process 1.4 million barrels per day of crude oil.