US State Department orders evacuation of non-emergency personnel, family in Bahrain, Jordan

DUBAI: The US State Department on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Bahrain and Jordan.
The State Department announcement online said the decision came “due to safety risks.”
The State Department has urged Americans across the Mideast to leave over the ongoing war with Iran.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has acknowledged coming under attack from Iranian drones Tuesday and urged Americans to avoid the diplomatic post for the time being.
The Saudi Defense Ministry earlier Tuesday said the embassy was attacked by two drones.