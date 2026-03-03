World

US State Department orders evacuation of non-emergency personnel, family in Bahrain, Jordan

The State Department announcement online said the decision came “due to safety risks.”
Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Updated on

DUBAI: The US State Department on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Bahrain and Jordan.

The State Department announcement online said the decision came “due to safety risks.”

The State Department has urged Americans across the Mideast to leave over the ongoing war with Iran.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has acknowledged coming under attack from Iranian drones Tuesday and urged Americans to avoid the diplomatic post for the time being.

The Saudi Defense Ministry earlier Tuesday said the embassy was attacked by two drones.

Bahrain
US State Department
Evacuation
Jordan

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in