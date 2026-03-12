US starts Section 301 probe against India, 15 other economies: An explainer

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS?

Under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, the US government may investigate whether foreign trade practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and harm American commerce.

The investigations will determine whether those acts, policies, and practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce.

"The probe will examine whether policies such as industrial subsidies, state-supported manufacturing expansion, activities of state-owned enterprises, market-access barriers, currency practices or suppressed domestic demand have contributed to global manufacturing overcapacity that burdens US commerce, think tank GTRI said.

If such practices are confirmed, Washington may impose retaliatory trade measures, including additional tariffs, quantitative restrictions or other trade barriers.

According to the GTRI, as per a defined process, public dockets for written submissions will open on March 17, allowing companies, trade groups and governments to submit their comments on the probe.

Written submissions and requests to participate in hearings must be filed by April 15. Public hearings will take place from May 5-8 at the US International Trade Commission in Washington. Rebuttal submissions must be filed within seven days after the hearings conclude. After consultations with the governments concerned, the USTR will determine whether the practices under investigation warrant retaliatory action.