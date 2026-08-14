US special forces ready to step up combat drills in Philippines, help deter aggression in Asia

Adm Frank Bradley, commander of the US Special Operations Command, is in the Philippines after a trip to South Korea. He will then head to Japan for talks with military officials.

He is the latest American military top brass to visit key Asian allies in recent weeks to reassure them of Washington's commitment to the region given the US preoccupation with the war in Iran.

Bradley's command, which has about 80,000 personnel and is based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, undertakes the US military's most sensitive and dangerous covert operations. The majority of his forces are deployed in more than 80 countries worldwide, Bradley said.

He discussed with Filipino counterparts the Philippine military's continuing effort to modernise, intensify combat exercises with the US and other allies and broaden an arc of security alliances to deter China's increasingly hostile actions in the South China Sea.

China and smaller rival claimant states, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, have been locked in tense territorial standoffs for decades in the disputed waters but confrontations have particularly flared between Chinese and Philippine forces.

Washington has repeatedly warned of its obligation to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces come under an armed attack.