US, South Korea, Japan to hold trilateral drill as North Korea ramps up pressure on US

The development further dims prospects for an early resumption of diplomacy between North Korea and the US, despite President Donald Trump's recent decision to scale back a major bilateral military drill with South Korea in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the North.

South Korea's military said in a statement the Freedom Edge exercise will start on September 7 for a five-day run in the waters off South Korea's southern Jeju Island.

It said the exercise is defensive in nature and meant to respond to North Korean nuclear and missile threats as well as promote regional peace and stability.

North Korea has previously slammed the trilateral drill as a “reckless show of strength" that showed its adversaries' confrontational stance against it. Pyongyang has also said the drill contained a US intention to lay siege to China and exert pressure on Russia.