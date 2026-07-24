US slaps 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India on issue forced labour

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the new tariffs on 60 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act on Friday, a day before the expiration of 10 per cent additional levies on all countries.

The USTR statement said that Greer had taken the final action, at President Donald Trump’s direction, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 by imposing tariffs on 60 economies for their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

The action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere,” Greer said in a statement here.