US senators seek drug origin labels

US Senators Seek Drug Origin Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Senator Rick Scott said the proposal would help patients, pharmacists and doctors better understand the origins of the drugs they use every day.

The bill is called the Consumer Labeling for Enhanced API Reporting and Legitimate Accountability for Base Entity Listings Act, or the CLEAR LABELS Act. It would add new country-of-origin disclosure requirements to prescription drug labels in the United States.

“Americans deserve to know where their prescription drugs are manufactured so they can make informed health care decisions,” Gillibrand said. She said the legislation would make manufacturing information readily available and strengthen accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Gillibrand added that the measure would support access to “safe, effective, lifesaving medications” by giving patients and providers clear and reliable information.