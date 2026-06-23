US senators flag Pakistan’s history of harbouring terrorists, hiding bin Laden

“It should be clear to everybody by now who our friends really are. Qatar and Pakistan have long histories of harbouring terrorists, and right now they seem far more invested in propping up Iran’s decades-long terror campaign than achieving a meaningful peace," Senator Rick Scott said in a post on X on Monday.

The Florida senator’s remarks came against the backdrop of Vance’s “we love Pakistan” remark in Switzerland, where he, along with leaders from Pakistan and Qatar, were negotiating technical details of a peace deal with Iran.