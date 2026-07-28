US Senator renews push for green card bill

California Senator Alex Padilla on Monday reiterated support for his 'Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929' bill, first introduced last year.

The bill seeks to provide a "commonsense" fix to US' "outdated" immigration system to counter President Donald Trump's “systemic attacks” on migrants across the country.

The legislation also seeks to allow long-term US residents to apply for permanent residency if they have lived in the country continuously for at least seven years before filing the application.

"A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration's cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants," Padilla said.