US Senator Lindsey Graham, close Trump ally, dies at 71

He was 71.

Graham, who represented South Carolina in the Senate for more than two decades, was among the Republican Party's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its war against Russia and a leading advocate of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Despite a bitter rivalry during the 2016 Republican presidential campaign, he went on to become one of Trump's closest political allies.

Graham was a vocal critic of India’s purchases of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war.

Earlier this year, Graham cited US tariffs on India as "a good example of how things can change" while claiming that New Delhi had dramatically reduced its purchases of Russian oil.