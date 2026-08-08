US Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill negotiated by late Senator Graham

The bipartisan legislation, which passed the Senate 86-11, would penalise countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas and other exports seeking to deprive Putin of revenues fuelling the war.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Capitol hours after Graham's funeral, met with senators from both parties and watched from the gallery as the Senate took the first procedural votes last week on the sweeping legislation.

“Today, President Zelenskyy is watching from Ukraine and Putin is watching from Moscow,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had worked with the late South Carolina senator on the package.

“I would like to think Lindsey Graham is watching, too,” he said. “Today we say to the people of Ukraine: You are not alone. And today we say to Vladimir Putin: You will not conquer Ukraine.”

The sweeping show of force from the Senate is the most substantial move yet during President Donald Trump's second term to shift the dynamic of the more than four-year war, which has now churned longer than World War I.