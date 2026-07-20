US Secretary of State Rubio travels to Philippines for ASEAN, Quad meetings

The Quad ministerial in Manila this week will be the second meeting in two months.

The last Quad ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi in May and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Rubio.

Rubio departed for Manila from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near here on Sunday evening.

"This summit, ASEAN, is our primary way of engaging the region. We're committed to it. I was there last year. I also went with the president when he went for the leaders' summit. And we're returning again this year. And it gives us an opportunity not just to participate in this gathering, but also to do a lot of bilateral meetings," Rubio said before departure.

"We'll also have meetings with ... the Quad of India, Australia, Japan, and ourselves. We'll also have a trilateral meeting with South Korea and Japan, which is another forum where we pursue," he said.