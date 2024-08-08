US says it stands ready to work with Bangladesh interim govt

WASHINGTON: The United States Wednesday said it is ready to work with the interim government of Bangladesh as the country charts a democratic future for its people.

"We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and we obviously have seen the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," Miller said responding to questions on the fast-moving development in Bangladesh.

A State Department spokesperson, meanwhile, told PTI, "All decisions regarding the interim government should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people."

"We understand Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead Bangladesh's interim government. We stand ready to work with the interim government, as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," the spokesperson said in response to a question.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday, as he made a fervent appeal to everyone to stay calm and "refrain from all kinds of violence" to make the best use of “our new victory”.

As authorities scrambled to bring the law and order situation under control, Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday announced that the interim government will take oath around 8 pm on Thursday. He said the advisory council may have 15 members.