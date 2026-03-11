US says it destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels as Iran threatens to block Gulf oil exports

"We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again," he said.

A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, posted a warning to Trump, writing on X that "Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself". Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, faced growing scrutiny at home about the war.

"I am not sure what the end game is, or what their plans are," Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said after a classified briefing that the Trump administration held on Tuesday for some lawmakers.

Saudi Arabia's oil giant says tankers being rerouted to avoid Strait of Hormuz

Iran has repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure with attacks that appear aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the US and Israel to end their strikes. It has also fired on Israel and US military bases in the region.

The US stock market held steadier on Tuesday as Wall Street waited for the next clue on when the war with Iran may end.