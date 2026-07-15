US says it began new round of airstrikes targeting Iran during daylight hours

DUBAI: The US military said on Wednesday it began a new round of airstrikes targeting Iran during daylight hours, part of an increasing tempo of attacks.
The US military's Central Command issued a statement online acknowledging the strikes had begun.
Over recent days of strikes, the US hit Iran only at night.
“The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” Central Command said.
The strikes come as an interim deal between Iran and the US is in tatters.