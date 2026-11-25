The anticipated action constitutes a second step in the administration's efforts to replace the duties announced in April 2025 that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in February. The White House slapped 60 trading partners with levies of 10% to 12.5% in July, charging that they have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor.

The anticipated trade action demonstrates that the Trump administration is still willing to impose import taxes despite a sweeping loss for the Republican Party in this month's midterm elections, fueled largely by affordability concerns as inflation remains elevated. At the same time, the new duties could test how the Democrats will respond to tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump.

Even with majorities in both the House and Senate, Trump could veto any legislation that overturns or waters down the tariffs.

The excess industrial capacity probes were initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to levy tariffs against nations that discriminate against U.S. companies or commerce.

The levels of the anticipated tariffs were not immediately clear, but would come on top of tariffs of 10% to 12.5% announced earlier this year.

Many countries, including China, had protested those tariffs, which took effect just as the clock ran out on temporary levies Trump had turned to after the Supreme Court in February struck down sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every U.S. trade partner.