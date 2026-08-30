US provides over USD 3.6 million in humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal

The US Embassy said it was working with the Nepal government and humanitarian organisations to ensure that assistance reaches those affected by the devastating floods that struck the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, claiming hundreds of lives and leaving thousands missing.

"There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts," the embassy said in a post on X.

"The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than USD 3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households," it said.

The US Embassy on Thursday said it had begun delivering supplies requested by the Nepal government to flood-affected communities.