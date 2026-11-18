The Department of Labour on Tuesday proposed a new rule to modernise the labour market test under the Programme Electronic Review Management (PERM) immigrant visa process, the first major revision of the rules in 20 years.

Under the proposed changes, employers would be prohibited from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers.

The proposed rule would require employers to level the playing field when recruiting workers by using the same channels and methods when advertising jobs.

The proposal seeks to replace traditional print advertisements with online recruitment through employer websites, job portals, social media platforms, job fairs and campus recruitment.

It would also extend the minimum period for advertising vacancies from the existing 30 days to 90 calendar days and require employers to demonstrate that they had made genuine efforts to recruit qualified American workers