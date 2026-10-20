US Political Money Funnels to Indian Bots to Lure Voters

“The whole information ecosystem right now is based in some sense on blurring the lines between who are legitimate sources, if you want to call them that, and shadier, more nefarious sources,” said Daniel Weiner, senior director at the Brennan Center for Justice, a voting rights organization. “The idea that the ordinary voter or consumer of information can always tell the difference — I think we’ve seen, time and time again, that’s not really the case.”

The videos reflect a shift in campaign tactics as prospective voters tune out traditional political outreach in an increasingly fractured, algorithmically driven media environment online.

In response, candidates across the political spectrum are seeking to reach voters in new ways beyond paid ads.

Some have honed their own accounts on video-first platforms online, especially TikTok and Instagram. Others have also recruited influencers — the famous and the not famous at all — to spread the word online at a small fraction of the cost of ads on Facebook or YouTube.

The source of the interviews in Michigan — and the money behind them — remains a mystery. So does the identity of the people who appear in the videos, who after brief interviews give only first names and hometowns.

A video of a woman who said she was from Detroit circulated through a bot campaign based largely overseas.

One of the Instagram accounts involved in spreading the videos, Energetic Humor, is operated by a man in Mumbai, India, who in an interview identified himself as Ayush Jain. He said he had made about $15 on each of 40 posts he published on different accounts he controlled.

While the creators of the videos are unknown, the campaign appears likely to have been tied to one of a number of political action committees or other groups that sought to help Stevens defeat her top rival in the race, Abdul El-Sayed. He prevailed in the primary on Aug. 4, which was closer than polls had predicted, and will face the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers, in November.