US pays about USD 160 million of nearly USD 4 billion it owes to UN

U.N. officials have said 95 per cent of the overdue payments to the U.N.'s regular budget is from the United States.

The disclosure of the U.S. payment came as Trump convened the first meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative initially meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire but whose wider ambitions under Trump many see as an attempt to rival the U.N. Security Council's role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential and has withdrawn the U.S. from U.N. organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others.

At the Board of Peace meeting Thursday in Washington, Trump was much more positive than he has been in the past about the future of the United Nations, which was established on the ashes of World War II.

He said his administration was going to be working “very closely” with the U.N., adding, “Someday, I won't be here — the United Nations will be.”