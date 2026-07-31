US officials say Hamas agrees to disarm under Gaza roadmap

"We're trying to make everything conditions-based and verified. We're just going to move forward. Some days we'll pick up a lot of ground. Some days we'll pick up a little ground. But this was a big step forward, which we worked really hard to get to.

" Implementation could take between 200 and 350 days and is expected to proceed region by region rather than across Gaza simultaneously. An Israeli military withdrawal would be phased and linked to progress on disarmament. An International Stabilisation Force, led by the United States, would support the process by training Palestinian police, overseeing the collection of weapons and positioning itself between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

Officials said more than 5,000 troops have already been pledged. Turkey, Qatar and Egypt are acting as key mediators, with wider backing from regional partners. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, has not been given a formal role under the plan. Officials said its future involvement would depend on demonstrating reforms and effective governance, with a liaison arrangement in place for now.

Officials also said Iran had attempted to discourage Hamas from moving forward with the agreement, but added that its influence had diminished. They cautioned that the plan could still fail. "This is a totally impossible task," an official added, "but again, we've already accomplished several miracles." The next stage, they said, will be to verify that both Israel and Hamas are complying with existing ceasefire terms as implementation begins.