US nuclear industry to make comprehensive submissions to India on SHANTI rules

Last week, the Department of Atomic Energy released the draft rules and regulations of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act and sought comments by September 4.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), which led a delegation of US nuclear industry representatives to India earlier this year to explore opportunities in the civil nuclear sector, held discussions on Thursday with legal experts in India and the Nuclear Energy Institute based here.

“USISPF is coordinating a comprehensive industry submission to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India (GOI) by the September 4 deadline,” the USISPF said in a social media post.

USISPF also held a virtual briefing for its Nuclear Industry Committee on the recently released draft SHANTI rules and regulations.

“The virtual session convened senior industry leaders from across the nuclear value chain and covered: key provisions of the Draft SHANTI Rules and Draft SHANTI Regulations - what they mean for industry; implications for private sector entry, licensing, liability, and project structuring; and areas requiring industry attention and potential feedback to the government,” the USISPF said.