US: North Carolina labour official backs federal rule to hike H-1B wages

In a letter to Brian Pasternak, US Department of Labour, Farley pointed to what he described as longstanding issues within the current system, including loopholes that allow some employers to fill jobs at wage levels below market rates — contributing to downward pressure on wages and fewer opportunities for North Carolina and American workers.

The proposed rule aims to ensure wages more accurately reflect market conditions across visa programmes.

On March 26, the US Department of Labour proposed new rules to raise wages for foreign workers under H-1B and other visa programmes. The Department of Labour is seeking public comments on the issue till May 25.