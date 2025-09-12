Begin typing your search...

    US Naval Academy on lockdown following reports of threats

    The academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement to respond to the reports of threats, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

    AuthorAPAP|12 Sept 2025 10:22 AM IST
    U.S. Navy Security Forces stand at the entrance to Gate 1 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md (AP)

    ANNAPOLIS: The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was on lockdown Thursday as law enforcement responded to reports of threats made to the military school, officials said.

    “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” he said. "This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.”

