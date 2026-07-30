US national convicted on charges of federal terrorism in Rushdie stabbing case

A federal jury in Buffalo on Wednesday convicted Hadi Matar, 28, of Fairview, New Jersey, of attempting to provide material support to Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organisation, engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, and providing material support to terrorists.

“Hadi Matar, who was born and raised in the United States, chose to align his values with the terroristic values of the leaders of Iran, which often promote violence, and in this case, the call for murder,” said US Attorney Michael DiGiacomo for the Western District of New York.

DiGiacomo said Matar spent months planning and preparing to carry out what he hoped would be the execution of Salman Rushdie and possibly follow in the footsteps of martyrs he admired.

“Instead, his attempted act of terror failed, and Salman Rushdie survived, thanks to courageous members of the public and law enforcement, who saved Rushdie and captured Matar,” he said.

On August 12, 2022, Matar attempted to murder Rushdie in an effort to carry out a fatwa calling for his execution because of the novel "Satanic Verses", published in 1988.

“Matar spent more than a year immersing himself in Hezbollah’s violent ideology and preparing to act on a fatwa issued by Iran’s Ayatollahs calling for Rushdie’s murder,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said.