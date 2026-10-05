US military says latest strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Caribbean kills 4

The latest attack brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 235 in 70 strikes since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in September 2025.

As with most of the military's statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes.

The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs. A video posted on X showed what appeared to be an explosion destroying a moving boat, which the military said was a go-fast vessel.