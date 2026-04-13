US military says it will blockade Iranian ports after ceasefire talks end

US Central Command announced that it will blockade all Iranian ports beginning Monday at 10 am EDT or 5:30 pm in Iran.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.” It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the United States and Iran ended 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad without reaching a deal, leaving the fate of the fragile, two-week ceasefire still unclear.

The war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets has entered its seventh week.