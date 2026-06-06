US military says it shot down Iranian missiles, drones launched toward Gulf allies, Strait of Hormuz

Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well.”

“We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way,” Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin. “The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago.”