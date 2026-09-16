US military says it destroyed 2 small Iranian boats trying to steal a sea drone

Capt. Tim Hawkins, US Central Command spokesman, said the Iranian boats “recently attempted to take possession of a US unmanned surface vessel" but failed after the military "forcefully responded."

Iranian state media reported Monday that a pair of fishing boats came under attack in Hormozgan province on Iran's southern coast and that several fishermen were reported missing, citing a provincial official.

It is the latest volley of fire in the more than 6-month-old war as both sides seek control over the Strait of Hormuz, where the US has succeeded in recent weeks in loosening Iran's grip over the critical energy shipping corridor. But the impact of the unpopular conflict has driven up the cost of oil and gasoline prices, posing political problems for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of November's congressional midterm elections.

“Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long,” Trump asserted in a social media post Monday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday called the foreign minister of Oman to discuss the Gulf Arab country's efforts to deescalate tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department said.