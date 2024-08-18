US: Military base security return fire on shooters in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO: Security forces at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (JBSA) in the US Texas exchanged fire with suspects attempting to breach the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex, said the military base.

According to a press release from JBSA, security officials exchanged gunfire with the shooters around 4:30 a.m. local time (1140 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported.

This was an off-base shooting incident since it occurred near the training annexe's main gate entry, approximately three miles (4.83 km) from the JBSA-Lackland base, JBSA officials said in the release, without disclosing whether anyone was injured or how many shooters were involved.

The shooters are not known to have any military connections, it said.

The gate to the training annexe was initially closed following the shooting but was reopened afterwards.

JBSA officials initially called the suspects "active shooters," but San Antonio police are not categorising this as an active shooter situation.