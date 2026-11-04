US midterm elections: Meet the Indian-Americans who won

Here are profiles of the Indian-American winners so far:

Ami Bera

Democratic lawmaker Ami Bera, 61, has won re-election to the US House of Representatives from California's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Robb Tucker.

Physician-turned-politician Amerish Babulal "Ami" Bera has won an eighth term in the House. He was first elected to Congress in 2012 and took office in January 2013.

Bera was born in Los Angeles to Gujarati immigrant parents. He earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Irvine.

Before entering Congress, he served as chief medical officer for Sacramento County from 1999 to 2004 and held an academic position at the UC Davis School of Medicine.

Bera serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as ranking member of its Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific.

He is also a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His legislative work has included healthcare, US-India relations and foreign policy.

Suhas Subramanyam

Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, 40, has won a second term in the US House of Representatives, retaining Virginia's 10th Congressional District by defeating Republican Dave Beckwith.

Born in Houston, Texas, Subramanyam is a lawyer and entrepreneur who has worked with technology startups and founded his own business. He previously served as a technology policy adviser at the White House during former president Barack Obama's administration.

Before entering Congress, Subramanyam served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2019 to 2023 and the state Senate from 2023 to 2024.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a law degree from Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.

He lives in Loudoun County, Virginia, with his wife, Miranda Pena Subramanyam, and their two daughters. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in his community.