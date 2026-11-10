US-mediated talks on ending war between Russia, Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi

"We have moved to a trilateral negotiation format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia", Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, said on social media after initial Ukrainian discussions with NATO and European envoys.

The US is renewing a push to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv after three rounds of negotiations earlier this year. The conflict, Europe's biggest since World War II, began after Russia's all-out invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The two-day session in Abu Dhabi, the first such meeting since February, will focus on security guarantees.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said on X that he and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff were working on a "negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment."