US marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, 'moments that divide time'

Friday's milestone anniversary will bring memorial rituals -- wreath-laying, flag-flying, moments of silence, vigils and readings of victims' names -- and volunteer projects in tribute to a day that about half of US adults remember as the most historic event of their lifetime, according to a new poll.

For others it's an occasion for private reflection -- or, in many schools, education -- about the attack that unfolded in a single morning but left nearly 3,000 dead and a decades-long trail of aftermath, from personal grief to far-flung wars.

Police Officer Casey Kloepfer plans to spend time Friday at the Brooklyn station house where his father, Officer Ronald Kloepfer, reported to work that day before being called to the World Trade Centre. He didn't make it home.

Casey Kloepfer was only 4, but he grew up hearing about his father's affinity for helping people and for a job that enabled him to do so. He became an officer this past June.

“It's big footsteps to fill, but it's definitely something that I take very seriously and want to continue to honour him and be the best police officer I can," he said by phone this week. The 29-year-old wears his father's badge number and even has joined the New York Police Department lacrosse team, which his dad founded.