US looking to become huge source of India’s energy needs: Senior State Department official

“India has been looking for a long time to diversify its energy sources. They're a country that has massive energy needs,” the official said.

“You had members of Congress calling out India in particular, so of course India has to respond. We understand that. They have a domestic constituency, as do we. Like, there is no sort of hard feelings on any of that kind of activity.”

In response to a question by PTI on the bill and India’s concerns over it, the official said the US Congress passed a bill that gave President Trump a new tool in his toolbox.

“That doesn't necessarily mean he deploys it tomorrow, but he has the opportunity to. His focus is on ending this war. It's been something he campaigned on and something he's been dedicated to from the beginning,” he said.

“We're looking for our friends, especially like India, to help support that effort. But I think you'll have to stay tuned on how the bill gets implemented. But there is a broad national security waiver, so you can imagine also the president, there's a scenario, the president uses that as well,” he added.