US lifts sanctions targeting Eritrea's ruling party and the military

The sanctions were issued in 2021 over humanitarian and human rights concerns in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, which suffered violent conflict at the time. Eritrean forces backed Ethiopian troops against fighters loyal to the regional government of Tigray in the conflict that ended with a peace accord in November 2022.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a Friday statement that sanctions against some Eritrean individuals, including Hagos Ghebrehiwet, a key financial official, have been removed. The state-owned Red Sea Trading Corporation was also on the list.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said the sanctions had been unwarranted and caused considerable damage to his country.