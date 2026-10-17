The congresspersons – Jayapal, Omar, Jim McGovern, Rashida Tlaib, Eleanor Holmes Norton, and Jesus Garcia – accused the Indian Embassy here and consulates in other American cities of deploying photographers for surveillance of protesters carrying out demonstrations in support of the Cockroach Janata Party.

Rubio is visiting India next week and meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai.

“We write with concern regarding a pattern of repression, wrongful detention, and excessive use of force by security forces during student protests in Delhi and other localities across India,” the congresspersons said in a letter to Rubio on Friday.

In their letter,the lawmakers cited the CJP protests against then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the ongoing demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as examples of alleged use of excessive forces against protesters.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision, Jayapal voiced concern over the “purge” of 130 million voters from the draft electoral rolls in India, and extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party.