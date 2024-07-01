US lawmakers assure Hindus against discrimination & Hinduphobia

WASHINGTON: Prominent American lawmakers have pledged their support to Indian Americans to fight against increasing Hinduphobia and discrimination against the minority Hindu community in the US.

Organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), the 3rd National Hindu Advocacy Day attracted several Hindu students, researchers, and community leaders on June 28 to discuss the concerns faced by the Hindus living in the US.

"We are here, and we are fighting," Congressman Shri Thanedar said in his address at the day-long advocacy here.

"The voice you all have, the voice the Hindu community has in Congress," said Thanedar, a Democrat, who has introduced House Resolution 1131 (H.Res 1131), which condemns Hinduphobia and attacks on temples, while celebrating the contribution of the Hindu American community.

He said that he would not tolerate Hinduphobia, discrimination, or other forms of hate.

Congressman Rich McCormick welcomed the continued and growing engagement of the Hindu American and Indian American community in policy making and its potential to transform the future of America.

The Republican Party lawmaker called attention to his support for House Resolution 1131, honouring the contributions of Hindu Americans, and asked the community to continue pursuing the American dream, which celebrates innovation, hard work, success, and its traditions.

Republican Congressman Glen Grothman expressed solidarity with the community, and Congressman Ro Khanna celebrated the growth of the community's advocacy over the past decade.

Exhorting people to be proud of who they are, Khanna, a Democrat, congratulated the audience on coming to DC for an event that exemplified pride in their heritage and roots.

Congressman Max Miller spoke about the importance of freedom of religion and shared his pride in supporting House Resolution 1131.

He expressed empathy with the issues the Hindu community has been facing and assured that he would continue to stand against all forms of hate and bigotry throughout the country, a media release said.

Miller, a Republican, acknowledged that it was a tough time for the country and asserted that he would be there for the Hindu community.

"If anything were to happen to your community, I'll be there, standing shoulder to shoulder with you," he said.

He also asked the audience to stand strong and never back away from their values.

COHNA said that this year, Hindus have faced multi-pronged attacks, ranging from the continued usage of stereotypical colonial frameworks to gaslighting and verbal slurs, and the vandalisations of multiple temples.

Attendees heard heartfelt personal testimonies from a powerful panel of Hindu students from Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the University of Georgia.

They delved into the challenges faced on campus, in academic settings, and even in their dorm rooms. Their voices and stories brought home the prevalent Hinduphobia on campus and the way it shapes their lives and the choices they make.

Over 100 delegates, including a large number of Hindu youths from 15 US states, attended the event.

More than 40 core CoHNA volunteers visited over 115 congressional offices to advocate support for House Resolution 1131, which condemns Hinduphobia and attacks on temples while celebrating the contribution of the Hindu-American community, according to the CoHNA.