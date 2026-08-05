US lawmaker voices concern on FCRA amendments; could hit bilateral ties

US Congressman Riley Moore on Tuesday said the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) would permit the Indian government to takeover churches and religious charities and would amount to “clear attack against Christians”.

“Christians have been in India since St Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities,” Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, said in a post on X.