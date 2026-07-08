US launches strikes on Iran after 3 ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz; Bahrain and Kuwait targeted

Iran immediately warned Washington it would “take whatever measures it deems necessary,” raising the risks that an interim agreement to halt fighting in the war could break down, putting the Middle East again at risk of a wider conflict. Both Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, and Kuwait, home to US Army forces, sounded missile alerts Wednesday morning after the American attack on Iran.

The attacks on shipping and the resulting strikes on Iran came during the dayslong funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed Feb. 28 in the war's first moments at age 86. The funeral, which ends Thursday, had been thought to be a period of lower tensions — though mourners have repeatedly called for the killings of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.