US judge dismisses criminal case against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted the Justice Department's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and former Adani Green CEO Vneet Jaain. The counts covered securities-fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and securities fraud.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis allowed the Justice Department's motion after seeking additional explanations from prosecutors over their decision to abandon the case. A dismissal with prejudice permanently closes the criminal proceedings and bars the charges from being refiled, but does not amount to a judicial finding on the underlying allegations.

The criminal case originated in November 2024, when US prosecutors alleged that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, former AGEL Chief Executive Officer Vneet Jaain and others were involved in a conspiracy to pay USD 250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power contracts projected to generate more than USD 2 billion in after-tax profits over two decades.

Prosecutors also alleged that investors were misled while the group raised more than USD 3 billion through loans and bond issuances in US markets.